APM’s Akinlade Confident Of Winning Ogun Governorship Election

The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Ogun State, Mr Adekunle Akinlade is confident that his party will produce the next governor in the 2019 general elections.

Akinlade who was initially an aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that produced Mr Dapo Abiodun, described the party’s primary as “the falsification of the people’s will.”

According to him, his new party is positioned to succeed and sustain the rebuilding the legacies of outgoing Governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

The APM unveiled Akinlade as its governorship candidate on Monday and also inaugurated a campaign team at Abeokuta the state capital, insisting that its decision is informed by a strong desire of the people of Ogun State.

He said, “APM, our great party will produce the next governor come March 2, 2019. It is not necessarily the platform but the people. It is not me, Kunle Akinlade but the people of Ogun State.

“They have said very clearly that this mandate is their mandate and they will stand by that mandate come March 2, 2019.”

Akinlade stressed that the APM has come to stay in Ogun, adding that vigorous campaign will be pursued by the party to ensure victory at the 2019 poll.

In his remarks, the Director General of Akinlade Campaign Organisation, Sarafa Ishola, explained that he decided to team up with the APM to correct injustice meted out to Akinlade and by extension Ogun West senatorial district by the APC.

Ishola, a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), said APM will not only mobilise and vote for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari but will also ensure Governor Amosun wins his senatorial contest under APC.