Atiku Accuses APC Of Bringing Poverty, Acute Hunger To Nigerians

Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that the ruling party has only succeeded in creating an era of poverty and acute starvation in the country in the last three and half years.

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the assertion while addressing a crowd of supporters at the PDP North East Zonal Presidential rally in Gombe, Gombe state.

He claimed that the APC misled the nation by making false promises adding that Nigerians have suffered enough under the Buhari-led APC administration.

The PDP candidate who appreciated the resolve of Nigerians to rally behind him as the next President of the nation noted that the PDP is on a rescue mission, armed with the blueprint to eradicate hunger and starvation as well as stem the tide of violence, daily bloodletting and killings in the country.

“In 2015, the APC promised us food on our table, but today we are hungry. The PDP has come to rescue the people from the painful poverty and suffering which the APC has put us into’, he said.

Speaking among other dignitaries at the rally, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Yakubu Dogara, also berated the APC for failing in their campaign promises to Nigerians

Dogara lamented that the insurgency challenge in the country has worsened under President Buhari and has now extended beyond the North East to North Central and North West with heavy bloodletting in the country.

The Speaker said the APC government must leave the stage because events of the past three years have shown that they have no solutions to all the problems they have caused the nation.

“If a leader fails to perform after four years, the people should retire him. My brothers, in the North-East, we have so much at stake in this election. The 2019 election is not between PDP and APC; it is not between Atiku Abubakar and President Buhari, but between me and you as individuals and a government that has failed to fulfill the expectations of Nigerians and the expectations of the entire people of the North-East.” Dogara said.

“The 2019 election is an election between the APC and the over 84 million Nigerians who were put into abject poverty by the party in the last four years,” he added.

In his remarks, Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo said the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar presents the North East and the nation, in general, the opportunity to vote in a reliable and competent leader to correct the ills of the APC administration.

“Atiku’s presidency is a fight against poverty and insecurity, I call on all the people of the Northeast to rally round the PDP at all level to actualise our long-time aspiration of producing a President,” he said.