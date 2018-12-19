BREAKING: Manchester United Names Gunnar Solskjaer, Caretaker Manager

Channels Television  
Updated December 19, 2018
In this file photo taken on January 04, 2014 Cardiff City’s former Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks on before the English FA cup third round football match between Newcastle United and Cardiff City at St James’ Park in Newcastle upon Tyne on January 4, 2014.  PHOTO: Ian MacNicol / AFP

 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was on Wednesday named as Manchester United’s caretaker manager until the end of the 2018/19 season following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

The former United striker will take charge of the first team with immediate effect and will remain in place while the club looks for a new full-time manager.

He will be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, working alongside Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

“Manchester United is in my heart and it’s brilliant to be coming back in this role. I’m really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club,” said the Norwegian.

Executive vice chairman Ed Woodward said: “Ole is a club legend with huge experience, both on the pitch and in coaching roles.

“His history at Manchester United means he lives and breathes the culture here and everyone at the club is delighted to have him and Mike Phelan back. We are confident they will unite the players and the fans as we head into the second half of the season.”

AFP



More on Sports

Man United To Confirm Solskjaer Appointment

Quotes That Detail Mourinho’s Fall From Grace At United

Pochettino Speaks As Manchester Seeks Replacement For Mourinho

Fact File On Sacked Manchester United Manager, Jose Mourinho

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV