FG Set To Send Minimum Wage Bill To National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the National Assembly (NASS) that he will send a bill on the implementation of the new minimum wage, soon.

While presenting the 2019 Budget proposal before the joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday, Buhari noted that the government had included the implementation of the national minimum wage.

The President said: “We have included the implementation for the National Minimum Wage. I will be sending a Bill to this National Assembly, on this.”

He added that he had directed the setting up of a technical committee to look at the mode of implementation.

READ ALSO: Rowdy Session As Buhari Arrives National Assembly For Budget Presentation

“The work of the committee will be the basis of the finance bill which will be submitted to the national assembly alongside the minimum wage bill,” he said.

The president further noted that the committee would recommend modalities for the implementation of the new minimum wage.

Earlier in the year, the tripartite committee headed by Amal Pepple Tripartite reviewed the National Minimum Wage.

In November, the committee submitted its report to President Buhari, in it their report, they recommended N30, 000 as the new minimum wage for Nigeria.

Though working within the confines of recommendations by the Pepple Committee, Buhari still expressed fears about the new minimum wage.

The President cautioned that strategies must be put in place to ensure that implementing the new wage does not further plummet the Nation into debts.

“To avoid a crisis, it is important to devise ways to ensure that the implementation of the new minimum wage does not lead to an increase in the level of borrowing,” Buhari said.