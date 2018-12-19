China Detains Third Canadian
China has arrested a third Canadian amid a diplomatic spat between Beijing and Ottawa over the arrest of a Chinese telecom executive, a Canadian official said Wednesday.
“Global Affairs Canada is aware of a Canadian citizen detained in China,” ministry spokeswoman Maegan Graveline told AFP, without providing further details.
A government source said the detention is not believed to be linked to the arrest of a top Chinese tech executive in Vancouver on a US warrant.
AFP