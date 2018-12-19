China Detains Third Canadian

Channels Television  
Updated December 19, 2018

 

China has arrested a third Canadian amid a diplomatic spat between Beijing and Ottawa over the arrest of a Chinese telecom executive, a Canadian official said Wednesday.

“Global Affairs Canada is aware of a Canadian citizen detained in China,” ministry spokeswoman Maegan Graveline told AFP, without providing further details.

A government source said the detention is not believed to be linked to the arrest of a top Chinese tech executive in Vancouver on a US warrant.

AFP



More on World News

Migrants In France Suffering ‘Unprecedented’ Abuses

Trump Plans Full Withdrawal Of US Troops From Syria

Pope Accepts US Bishop’s Resignation Over ‘Misconduct’ With Minor

Trump In Legal Quagmire Two Years As US President

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV