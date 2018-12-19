Ministers Head To NASS As FEC Meeting Ends

The weekly Federal Executive Council meeting has been concluded as the ministers are on their way to the National Assembly to join President Muhammadu Buhari for the presentation of the 2019 budget proposal.

The President is expected at NASS to hold a joint session comprising of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Prior to today’s session, there was mild drama with the ongoing four days warning strike by members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria which commenced on Monday.

The workers arrived at the National Assembly in the early hours of the day, blocking the main entrance and preventing the normal day’s activities.

However, during today’s FEC meeting which lasted for about an hour and a half, the issues largely discussed was the 2019 appropriation bill.

The meeting was presided over by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.