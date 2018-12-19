Properties Destroyed As Explosion Rocks Abule Egba, Lagos

Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed on Wednesday after an early morning explosion in Abule Egba area of Lagos State.

Vehicles, houses and offices were destroyed in the explosion. Security agencies disclosed that the number of human victims could not be ascertained yet but many were left injured in the explosion.



The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency’s (LASEMA) on its official Twitter handle said the explosion was as a result of oil spillage.

Situation report regarding the oil spillage at Tipper Garage Bus Stop Abule Egba

On arrival at the incident scene, the spillage from what appears to be bunkering activities came in contact with an ignitable source.

The impact resulted in inferno as it ravaged houses and cars. — LRU #Call112 (@lasemasocial) December 19, 2018

Residents, however, blame the explosion on the alleged activities of oil vandals which led to a rupture in one of the pipelines.

Officials of LASEMA, Lagos Fire Servicemen and other security agencies have since mobilised to the scene to combat the inferno in order to curtail the further spread.