Shehu Sani Reacts To Uproar At National Assembly During Budget Presentation

The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has reacted to the uproar experienced on the floor of the National Assembly while President Muhammadu Buhari was presenting the 2019 proposed budget.

At the presentation which held before a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday, lawmakers of both the ruling and opposition party, took to cheers and jeers while the President tabled the budget.

As the President reeled out achievements of the present government, members of the opposition PDP booed while their APC counterparts praising their principal.

The drama within the hallowed chambers dipped to a highly disturbing low that the President had to caution the parliamentarians to comport themselves lest they put the nation to shame before the prying world.

In reaction to the lack of decorum which characterized the budget presentation, Senator Sani said it is ‘absurd’ that lawmakers should behave in such a manner when a major legislative process was ongoing.

He said: “The Budget Presentation was a theater of the absurd, one side of the opera occupied by the oleaginous and obsequious choristers craving for the attention of President Buhari, cheering even a sip of water, and the other occupied by unruly bands of impudent hecklers and discourteous objectors.”