Aggrieved APGA Members Demand Resignation Of National Chairman, Victor Oye

Some aggrieved members and aspirants in the All Progressive Grand Alliance, (APGA) have called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Victor Oye.

The aspirants are also demanding for a refund of money spent on buying Expression of Interest Form and Delegates Form.

The aspirants claimed that they were short-changed during the primary election in Anambra state. They added that the National Working Committee led by the National Chairman of the Party, Mr Oye, fraudulently collected huge sums of money to the tune of about N1billion from them for their participation in the failed primary election.

Special Adviser to Anambra State Governor on Political Matters and Secretary to the APGA Primary Election Reconciliation Committee, Ifeatu Obi-Okoye in reaction to the demands of the members and aspirants called for restraint.

According to him, demanding anyone’s sack at this critical time may not augur well with the party. He added that most of the issues raised by the aggrieved members have been addressed.

“One way or the other, we have addressed most of the issues. This question of removal of national chairman, we think that the timing is not in the best interest of all of us. Elections is coming up in February, we cannot afford to go into issues like that with all its distractions and litigations,” he said.

However, the leader of the aggrieved aspirants, Onyeka Mbaso, an aspirant for Nnewi North and Federal Constituency claimed that that even the Reconciliation Committee raised by the leader and Chairman of Board of Trustees of the party, Governor Willie Obiano, to address the anomalies was suppressed by some strangers that have invaded the party.