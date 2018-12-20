Anthony Joshua Receives OBE Award From Prince Charles

Heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua has been awarded an Order of the British Empire for his contribution to sports.

The 29-year-old who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles was given the award by Prince Charles at a ceremony in Buckingham Palace, on Thursday.

Prior to this, Joshua was previously awarded an MBE back in 2013 for his success at the London 2012 Olympics where he won gold in the heavyweight boxing.

He took to his Instagram and Twitter pages to share a photo from the ceremony.

Services To Sport 🎖 pic.twitter.com/T4sMog3r4b — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 20, 2018

Back in September, Joshua retained his heavyweight title when he took on Alexander Povetkin.

He’s currently taking a short break from boxing before he heads back to the ring with a new opponent at Wembley, though it’s not been announced who that will be.