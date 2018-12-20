APM Adopts Buhari As Presidential Candidate For 2019 Elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has been adopted as the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, in the 2019 elections.

At the Party’s flag-off campaign in Ogun state on Thursday, the National Chairman of the APM, Alhaji Yusuf Dantalle, presented the party’s flag for the number one office to Buhari.

Dantelle presented the flag to Buhari who was represented by the APM governorship candidate in the state, Adekunle Akinlade.

The party chieftain urged the people to stand up for their freedom and for the emancipation of their land.

He told the party faithfuls that: “On behalf of the APM family and the people of Ogun State, Baba is the next president of Nigeria. This flag is for Baba, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“With the mandate of the entire APM family, this flag signifies the adoption of President Buhari as the presidential candidate of Ogun State and Nigeria.”

Responding to the gesture, Akinlade thanked the APM chairman and assured him that he would deliver the flag to the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress and the Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.