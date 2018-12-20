Kwara Politics: APC Leadership Insists Ishola Balogun Fulani-Led Exco Remains Expelled

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says its decision to expel the Ishola Balogun Fulani-led executive in Kwara State has not changed.

The party said this in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu.

It noted, “We wish to restate the National Working Committee (NWC) decision to expel the erstwhile Ishola Balogun Fulani-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Executive in Kwara State.”

“This is in view of widespread misinterpretations given to a judgement of an Ilorin High Court on Wednesday.”

The ruling party explained that the decision to expel Ishola Balogun Fulani and others was within the powers of its NWC which investigated and deliberated on their alleged anti-party activities.

It explained further that direct primaries were used to elect party candidates in Kwara for the 2019 general elections, stressing that state executives had no role to play in the primaries.

“Only candidates that emerged from the direct primary exercise conducted by the NWC inaugurated committee was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“These candidates remain the authentic flagbearers of APC,” the party added.

It, therefore, urged the people of the state and members of the party to remain unrelenting in their collective efforts ahead of the forthcoming polls.

Meanwhile, the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has inaugurated a caretaker executive committee for the party in Imo State.

The caretaker committee which is chaired by Prince M.O. Nlemigbo has Ugochukwu Nzekwe as its vice chairman and Dr Love Ineh as its secretary.

Other members include Enyinna Onuegbu, Canice Moore, Josephine Nnoha, Paul Opara, Linus Ineoha, and Nicholas Osuagwu.

The APC National Chairman asked the caretaker committee to be reconciliatory in their actions and hit the ground running in view of the elections.

He revealed that the party’s leadership would flag off the campaign of the governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma, on Friday.

In his response, Nlemigbo promised to carry along all party stakeholders in the state to ensure party unity and victory in the state during the elections.