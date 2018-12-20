Minimum Wage: Labour Threatens To Strike Again

Labour leaders have again threatened to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike if the Federal Government fails to transmit the new minimum wage structure to the National Assembly on or before December 31, 2018.

The leaders who met in Lagos on Thursday said they will not be part of the planned High-Powered Technical Committee as announced by President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2019 budget presentation.

They insisted that all discussions have ended on the new minimum wage as the labour union has since taken a stand.

This comes just a day after President Muhammadu Buhari told the National Assembly that he will send a bill on the implementation of the new minimum wage, soon.

He said this while presenting the 2019 Budget proposal before the joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The President said: “We have included the implementation for the National Minimum Wage. I will be sending a Bill to this National Assembly, on this.”

He added that he had directed the setting up of a technical committee to look at the mode of implementation.