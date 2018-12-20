Nadal Donates One Million Euros To Mallorca Flood Victims

Updated December 20, 2018
Spain’s Rafael Nadal/AFP

 

Rafael Nadal has given one million euros ($1.14 million) to the victims of floods in his native Mallorca, the mayor of the affected town Mateu Puigros said on Thursday.

The incidents claimed 13 lives in October in the town that neighbours Nadal’s home of Manacor.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner had also made his tennis academy available for those impacted by the sudden downpour.

“In the name of the municipality and the residents especially those affected by the flood in October, we want to thank him for the sensitivity he has shown since the beginning and after what happened here in Sant Llorenc,” Puigros said in a video.

