NASS Calls For Probe Of Alex Badeh’s Murder

The National Assembly has called for an investigation into the killing of former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh.

Two separate motions were moved in the Senate and the House of Representatives on Thursday condemning the murder.

The lawmakers called on the Federal Government to immediately commence an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

While describing the death as “very sad and unfortunate”, President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier ordered security agencies to find the killers of the former CDS.

Badeh was shot dead by gunmen while he was returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Tuesday night.

According to him, the former Defence Chief died from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked.