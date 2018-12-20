Reps Call For Prosecution Of Okoi Obono-Obla

A House of Representatives adhoc committee set up to investigate the legality and modus operandi of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Asset Recovery, has called for the prosecution of the chairman of the panel, Okoi Obono-Obla.

The chairman of the ad hoc committee, Aliyu Pategi, who laid the report before the House on Thursday, said the committee had indicted Mr Obono-Obla for alleged forgery, arbitrariness and abuse of office.

The committee is also calling for the dissolution of the panel by the president and that the law degree of Mr Obono-Obla be withdrawn on grounds of alleged forgery.

Furthermore, the report which was adopted by the House wants the body of benchers to withdraw the Call to Bar certificate of Mr Obono-Obla.

The committee alleges that he has failed to appear before it since it began its probe in June 2018.