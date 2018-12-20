Tension Heightens As China Detains Third Canadian For Working Illegally

The third Canadian detained in China is being held for working illegally in the country, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday amid diplomatic tensions over the previous two detentions on national security grounds.

The Canadian, a woman named Sarah McIver, faces “administrative penalties”, said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a press briefing in Beijing, without specifying what the penalties entail.

Canada’s National Post newspaper has identified McIver as a teacher from Alberta.

Hua said that McIver’s case is different from the previous two detentions, which were carried out by China’s state security apparatus.

McIver is being held by a local public security bureau, said Hua.

On December 10, former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and China-based business consultant Michael Spavor were both detained and accused of engaging in activities “that endanger China’s national security”.

The detention of the three Canadians comes against a backdrop of escalating tensions between China and Canada, which arrested Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wangzhou on December 1.

Meng was released on bail last week in Vancouver pending a US extradition hearing on US fraud charges related to sanctions-breaking business dealings with Iran.

