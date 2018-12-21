Canada Calls For ‘Immediate Release’ Of Two Citizens Held By China

Channels Television  
Updated December 21, 2018
Canada’s flagcana

 

Ottawa on Friday called on Beijing to free two Canadian nationals detained in apparent retaliation for the arrest in Vancouver of a top Chinese tech executive on a US warrant.

“We are deeply concerned by the arbitrary detention by Chinese authorities of two Canadians earlier this month and call for their immediate release,” Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

China detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and China-based business consultant Michael Spavor earlier this month, following Canada’s arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou while she was changing planes in Vancouver on December 1.

Meng was later released on bail pending the outcome of an extradition hearing.

“Canada will not compromise nor politicize the rule of law and due process,” Freeland said.

“Canada is conducting a fair, unbiased and transparent legal proceeding with respect to Meng Wanzhou,” she said, adding that Canada “respects its international legal commitments, including by honouring its extradition treaty with the United States.”



More on World News

‘Planned Shutdown Of US Government To Affect 800,000 Federal Employees’

More ‘Yellow Vest’ Protests Planned As France Winds Down For Christmas

Allies, Lawmakers Scramble To Figure Out US Foreign Policy After Trump Withdrawals

700 Catholic Clergy Accused Of Sexual abuse In Illinois

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV