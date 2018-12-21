Canada Calls For ‘Immediate Release’ Of Two Citizens Held By China

Ottawa on Friday called on Beijing to free two Canadian nationals detained in apparent retaliation for the arrest in Vancouver of a top Chinese tech executive on a US warrant.

“We are deeply concerned by the arbitrary detention by Chinese authorities of two Canadians earlier this month and call for their immediate release,” Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

China detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and China-based business consultant Michael Spavor earlier this month, following Canada’s arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou while she was changing planes in Vancouver on December 1.

Meng was later released on bail pending the outcome of an extradition hearing.

“Canada will not compromise nor politicize the rule of law and due process,” Freeland said.

“Canada is conducting a fair, unbiased and transparent legal proceeding with respect to Meng Wanzhou,” she said, adding that Canada “respects its international legal commitments, including by honouring its extradition treaty with the United States.”