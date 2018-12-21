Davido Institutes Talent Hunt Show For Upcoming Rivers Artistes
Super-Star Musician, David Adeleke popularly called Davido has instituted a talent hunt show for upcoming artists based in Rivers State.
Davido said this during his visits to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, at the Government House Port Harcourt.
Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, said the musician also pledged to work towards the re-election of Governor Wike whom he described as his godfather.
Addressing the Governor, Davido noted that the show was in line with his discussions with the State Government to support upcoming artists.
He said that he was in Port Harcourt for a musical show tagged ” Plugged” where he will perform with indigenous artists.
“I am planning a talent hunt show in Port Harcourt. One of the lucky artists will perform at my show in Lagos on 27th December 2018 he said.
“I am also here to wish the Governor a happy birthday. In the New Year, there are several things that we are planning for the good of the music industry “.
Davido was accompanied by the organizer of Plugged, Mr. Chima Aguma and Music Promoter, Soso Soberekon.
Governor Wike, a youth-friendly administrator, had earlier pledged to promote the entertainment industry for the creation of jobs for the youths.