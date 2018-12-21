Davido Institutes Talent Hunt Show For Upcoming Rivers Artistes

Super-Star Musician, David Adeleke popularly called Davido has instituted a talent hunt show for upcoming artists based in Rivers State.

Davido said this during his visits to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, at the Government House Port Harcourt.

Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, said the musician also pledged to work towards the re-election of Governor Wike whom he described as his godfather.

