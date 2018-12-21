Suspected Boko Haram Leader Arrested In Lagos

A suspected leader of the Boko Haram terrorist group simply identified as Umar has been arrest by security operatives in Lagos.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Jimoh Moshood, confirmed the arrest to Channels Television in a telephone interview on Friday.

According to him, the suspect was arrested on Thursday by men of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Moshood revealed that the police had arrested four members of Umar’s gang three weeks ago in Abuja, but the suspect fled with gunshot wounds.

He added that the police were able to track him down in Lagos where he was receiving treatment for his wounds.

The suspect is the leader of a dreaded group of insurgents which carried out a number of attacks in different parts of the country.

Part of their activities were the Nyanya bombings in Abuja in 2015 and the attack on a location in Gwagwalada area of the nation’s capital which left some police personnel dead.

The Force Public Relations Officer said the suspect would be paraded soon by the police.