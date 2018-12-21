Tanker Fire Causes Panic, Gridlock At Maryland

An accident involving a tanker has taken place on Odo-Iyaalaro Bridge inward Maryland in Lagos, causing a gridlock.

As a result, many commuters were forced to trek long distances to reach their destinations.

According to eyewitnesses the tanker which was said to have caught fire, was not laden with fuel.

Firefighters and other security operatives were, however, on ground to control the situation.

It is, therefore, yet to be clear what caused the incident, if other vehicles were involved or if there were any casualties.