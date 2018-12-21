US Troops’ Withdrawal Will Not Affect Afghan Security – Presidency

Channels Television  
Updated December 21, 2018
Afghan president Ashraf Ghani speaks during a press conference at Presidential Palace in Kabul on June 30, 2018. NOORULLAH SHIRZADA / AFP 

 

A withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan would not affect the security of the war-torn country, a spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani said Friday, in the first official response to the news that has left officials in Kabul reeling. 

“If they withdraw from Afghanistan it will not have a security impact because in the last four and half years the Afghans have been in full control,” presidential spokesman Haroon Chakhansuri said via social media.

AFP



