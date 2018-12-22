Buhari Hosts ECOWAS Leaders In Abuja             

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday hosted leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) countries for its 54th ordinary session in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Buhari called on all member countries to ensure payment of all statutory community levy in order to empower and enable its commission to implement the sub-regional integration agenda.

He made the call during the opening ceremony of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Governments.

Before the meeting went into a closed-door session, President Buhari described the gathering as a clear testimony of the collective resolve to integrate the West African sub-region.

The President also restated his pledge to conduct free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria next year.

The ECOWAS leaders are expected to discuss the commission’s 2018 annual report, the regional single currency and the political situation during the session.