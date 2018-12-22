Customs Seize Over 8,000 Bags Of Smuggled Rice

Channels Television  
Updated December 22, 2018

 

The Kwara State Command of the Nigerian Customs Service has impounded over 8,000 bags of rice said to have been smuggled into the state.

Briefing journalists at the Kwara office on Saturday, the Deputy Comptroller of Customs, Abdullah Kirawa, said the bags of rice were impounded at Oniko village at a border between Kwara and Oyo States.

Read Also: Residents Flee As Insurgents Attack Borno Village

According to Kirawa, almost every household in the community had filled their rooms and compounds with bags of rice.



More on Local

Residents Flee As Insurgents Attack Borno Village

Fire Guts Property Worth Millions In Nasarawa Market

Rivers State Government Terminates Sale Of State-Owned Power Plants

El-Rufai Signs 2019 Budget Of N157bn Into Law

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV