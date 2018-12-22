Customs Seize Over 8,000 Bags Of Smuggled Rice
The Kwara State Command of the Nigerian Customs Service has impounded over 8,000 bags of rice said to have been smuggled into the state.
Briefing journalists at the Kwara office on Saturday, the Deputy Comptroller of Customs, Abdullah Kirawa, said the bags of rice were impounded at Oniko village at a border between Kwara and Oyo States.
Read Also: Residents Flee As Insurgents Attack Borno Village
According to Kirawa, almost every household in the community had filled their rooms and compounds with bags of rice.
More on Local
15 hours ago
20 hours ago
22 hours ago