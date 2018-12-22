Funke Akindele, Husband Welcome Set Of Twins

Channels Television  
Updated December 22, 2018

 

Actress, Funke Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa has reportedly welcomed a set of twins with her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skills.

The news went viral on social media on Saturday morning after the actress shared some posts expressing gratitude to God.

The exact reason was, however, not disclosed.

She wrote, “Thank you Lord. Oluwa e tobi (God is great), Mo je oruko titun (I am now being called a new name).”

Congratulatory messages have continued to pour in from fans, close friends and family of the couple.

Funke and her husband got married in 2016 and the newborn would be their first together, although Bello has other children from a previous relationship.

Some of those sharing in the joy of the couple include media mogul, Mo Abudu, On Air Personality, Toke Makinwa and actress, Mercy Aigbe.

See some of the posts below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

God is GOD! He let’s you know he is GOD🙏🏽 #ourGodisanawesomeGod

A post shared by Uche Jombo (@uchejombo) on



