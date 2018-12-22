Funke Akindele, Husband Welcome Set Of Twins
Actress, Funke Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa has reportedly welcomed a set of twins with her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skills.
The news went viral on social media on Saturday morning after the actress shared some posts expressing gratitude to God.
The exact reason was, however, not disclosed.
She wrote, “Thank you Lord. Oluwa e tobi (God is great), Mo je oruko titun (I am now being called a new name).”
Congratulatory messages have continued to pour in from fans, close friends and family of the couple.
Funke and her husband got married in 2016 and the newborn would be their first together, although Bello has other children from a previous relationship.
Some of those sharing in the joy of the couple include media mogul, Mo Abudu, On Air Personality, Toke Makinwa and actress, Mercy Aigbe.
See some of the posts below.
This is a real season of joy and happiness for us all. It is with the utmost pleasure, excitement and all glory of our Lord that we share in the good news on the birth of our bundles of joy – the baby boy twins of our darling @funkejenifaakindele and her husband @jjcskillz. I am already on the queue to be godmother 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽. God be praised. We ask that God continues to bless them, protect them and favour them greatly now and always.❤❤🙏🏾🙏🏾❤❤
My heart is full ❤️ so happy for my people. Congrats on the arrival of our twins 👯 ❤️❤️❤️ “When the Lord turned again the captivity of Zion, we were like them that dream. 💯💯💯💯 Then was our mouth filled with laughter, and our tongue with singing: then said they among the heathen, The Lord hath done great things for them. … Love you both. Iya ibeji ❤️❤️❤️ @funkejenifaakindele cc @jjcskillz
Just woke up to this Amazing News. ……. am screaming & dancing!!!! oooooooo mineeee!!! Yesssssssssssss!!! Finallllllllly our twins is hereeee!!! Awesome God u are too much… 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻🕺💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 Thank u Lord!!! All i want to say is thank u…. @funkejenifaakindele welcome to motherhood may u live long to see them grow into amazing adult….. @jjcskillz Thank u……. & congratulations baba ibeji ………. Love u guys
God is GOD! He let’s you know he is GOD🙏🏽 #ourGodisanawesomeGod