Man City Humbled After Shocking Loss To Crystal Palace

Updated December 22, 2018
Manchester City were shocked 3-2 by Crystal Palace at home on Saturday, suffering their second defeat in three Premier League matches to losing ground on Liverpool in the title race.

Pep Guardiola’s team opened the scoring in the first half through Ilkay Gundogan but Roy Hodgson’s men hit back through Jeffrey Schlupp, an Andros Townsend stunner and a Luka Milivojevic penalty.

Kevin De Bruyne pulled back a goal in the 85th minute but it was too little, too late for City.

