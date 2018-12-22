Man United Thrash Cardiff 5-1 In Solskjaer’s First Match

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made an instant impact as Manchester United caretaker manager with Paul Pogba to the fore in a transformed performance from the final days of Jose Mourinho’s reign in a 5-1 win over Cardiff on Saturday.

United are now just eight points behind Chelsea and Arsenal in the race for a top-four finish as goals from Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard’s double secured victory in the Welsh capital.

AFP