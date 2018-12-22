Pogba Returns For United In Solskjaer Bow

Manchester United’s French midfielder Paul Pogba warms up for the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on August 19, 2018. Glyn KIRK / AFP

 

Paul Pogba returned to the Manchester United starting line-up for the first time in four Premier League games as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made four changes for Saturday’s trip to Cardiff from Jose Mourinho’s final game in charge.

Mourinho was sacked on Tuesday after a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool last weekend that left United 19 points off the top of the table and 11 adrift of the top four.

Pogba was left on the bench for the full 90 minutes at Anfield, but returns along with Phil Jones, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial with Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Matteo Darmian and Romelu Lukaku dropping out.

