Service Chiefs Visit Borno, Evaluate War Against Boko Haram

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, on Saturday led the service chiefs on a visit to Borno State to evaluate the fight against insurgency in the North-East.

General Olonisakin visited the Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, along with the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas; Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, and some top officers of the Defence Headquarters.

They were received by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, who had travelled to Borno earlier to engage with commanders and troops on the activities of Operation Lafiya Dole.

During the visit, the CDS was briefed by the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Benson Akinroluyo, on the activities of the troops.

The CDS and the service chiefs also met with other field commanders and received updates on the operational activities in their respective areas of responsibility.

Saturday’s visit follows the recent upsurge in attacks by Boko Haram, especially in the northern axis of Borno State.

Less than a week ago, on December 15, one soldier was killed and another was injured as troops repelled an attack on Gudumbali community in northern Borno State on Saturday.

The deadliest of the recent attacks was the November 18 onslaught on a military location in Metele, Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State, during which the army said 23 soldiers were killed.

In a statement confirming that the visit was “essentially to evaluate the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North East”, the Deputy Director Public Relations of the Theatre Command, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, said the visit was hitch-free and successful.