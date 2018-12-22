Union Bank Reacts To EFCC’s Seizure Of $2.8m, Says Cash Transfer A ‘Legitimate’ Operation

Union Bank has reacted to the seizure of $2.8 million by the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) at the Akanu Ibiam Airport in Enugu State.

The EFCC had intercepted the cash at the Enugu airport on Friday from two people, it said were suspected money launderers.

According to the anti-graft agency, the suspects, namely Ighoh Augustine and Ezekwe Emmanuel, allegedly working for a company: Bankers Warehouse, were nabbed based on intelligence report.

It also stated that the suspects confessed to being in the business of conveying cash for “some notable banks”, for over six years and were in the process of doing same for Union Bank Plc, when they were caught.

But in a series of tweets on Friday evening, the bank defended the movement of cash across states, describing it as a legitimate process for all banks.

It also explained that the Bankers Warehouse, is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide Cash-in-Transit services.

The bank, therefore, criticized the anti-graft agency for releasing a statement without “completing investigations”.

