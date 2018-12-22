US Govt Shutdown Begins As Lawmakers, Trump Fail To Reach Agreement
The US government began a Christmastime shutdown early Saturday after Congress adjourned without passing a federal spending bill or addressing President Donald Trump’s demand for money to build a border wall.
Operations for several key agencies ceased at 12:01 am Saturday (5:01 GMT), despite last-ditch talks that continued on Capitol Hill between White House officials and congressional leaders in both parties.
