Amnesty Report: Shehu Sani Asks Security Forces To Shun ‘Unlawful Arrests’

Updated December 23, 2018
Senator Shehu Sani (file)

 

The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central district, Senator Shehu Sani, has called on the security agencies to caution their personnel against alleged unlawful arrests of innocent citizens.

He made the call on Sunday while reacting to the latest report by the global rights group, Amnesty International, on happenings in the country, especially as it relates to security.

The organisation had indicted the Nigerian Government and the security forces in its report published on December 17.

Senator Sani, in a series of tweets, believes Amnesty International will have nothing to report if the security forces respect the rights of the citizens in their operations.

He, therefore, asked them to “respect the rules of engagement, protect civilians, and desist from extrajudicial killings.”

The lawmaker also faulted the call that the operations of the rights organisation be suspended in the country.

He further called on the people of Kaduna, especially those in the southern part of the state to ensure they were not deceived by politicians ahead of the general elections in 2019.

Amnesty International had accused the Federal Government of impunity in the way it has been handling the killings of innocent citizens in parts of the country.

In its reaction, the Presidency faulted the report and accused the organisation of bias and inaccuracies.

