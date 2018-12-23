Police Arrest 20-Year-Old Suspected Drug Dealer

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Gumel Local Government Area of Jigawa State for allegedly dealing in hard drugs.

The suspect was arrested and paraded on Saturday by the Jigawa State Police Command headquarters in Dutse, Jigawa State capital.

The Public Relation Officer of the Command, Audu Jinjiri, during the parade of the suspect said the arrest is another milestone in the command.

According to him, the suspect was arrested in possession of four blocks of Indian hemp, small wraps of Indian hemp, cannabis, bottles of benelyn and liquid substance named ‘suck and die.’

The spokesperson said the suspect is being investigated and will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) upon completion of the investigation.

“We are currently investigating. As soon as we are done, we are going to hand him over to NDLEA,” he said.

The suspect who spoke in local Hausa dialect said, he regrets his action and begged for pardon.

“I have made a mistake in engaging in this business. I used to be a tailor. If I am pardoned, I’ll not go back to selling drugs,” he said.