Suspected Bandits Kill 17 In Fresh Zamfara Attack

Suspected bandits have killed 17 people in an attack on Magami Village of Faru District in Maradun Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State.

The Zamfara State Police Command confirmed the attack and the figure in a statement on Sunday by its spokesperson, Mr Mohammed Shehu.

Mr Shehu said the assailants stormed the village in the late evening of Saturday and attacked innocent villagers.

Following the incident, he said the command deployed an additional unit of operatives comprising the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) in the area.

According to the command’s spokesperson, the police personnel were directed to operate in collaboration with the military and other security personnel already deployed in the area.

He added that the team was asked to restore normalcy in the area and prevent any security threat by any disgruntled person or group.

Shehu revealed that the Acting Governor of the state, the Commissioner of Police, and heads of other security agencies in Zamfara had visited the scene earlier on Sunday.

He said efforts were ongoing to arrest the culprits and bring them to justice while appealing to the people to cooperate with the security agencies.

Read the full statement below;

The Zamfara State Police Command wishes to Confirm the death Seventeen (17) People in Magami Village Under Faru District of Maradun LGA, after an attack by Suspected Armed Bandits who stormed the village in the late evening of 22nd December 2018.

The Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Police Command along with the Acting Governor of Zamfara State and other Heads of Security Agencies were at the Scene in the early hours of today for on the spot assessment with a view to putting in more proactive security measures that will bring lasting solutions to the security challenges in the area and other parts of the state.

In view of the visit, the commissioner of police has deployed additional unit of Tactical teams which comprises PMF/CTU Personnel to the affected area to complement the existing security emplacement.

The unit of the PMF/CTU personnel has already arrived the village and they were directed to operate in collaboration with the military and other security personnel to restore normalcy and prevent any security threat by any disgruntled person or group of persons.

While the Command condoles the government and people of Zamfara State over the unfortunate incident, it has also vowed to arrest and bring to justice the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

The Command in this regard appeals for continued collaboration with all the security Agencies in the state to bring lasting peace, safety and security to Zamfara State.

SP Mohammed Shehu,

Police Public Relations Officer,

For: Commissioner of Police,

Zamfara State Police Command,

Gusau.