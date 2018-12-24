2019 Elections: Amosun Leads APM Chairman To Meet With Buhari

Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Monday led the National Chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Yusuf Dantalle, to the State House in Abuja.

During the visit, the governor and the party chairman met with President Muhammadu Buhari where Dantalle presented the APM’s letter of adoption to the president as their candidate in 2019.

Governor Amosun who briefed reporters after meeting with the President said, “Just last week, we made public the fact that APM has adopted the President as their presidential candidate and so, I promised that we will bring the letter.”

“They gave me a letter for Mr President and that is what we came to do today.”

The governor, however, refused to comment on threats by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to expel him.

He maintained that the decision to adopt the president as the flagbearer of the APM in the general elections was a unanimous one.

Dantalle validated Amosun’s claim about the adoption of the President, saying the decision was taken by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party.

He explained that the APM took the decision because “We need Buhari to restore Nigeria back to its glory and where it needs to be.”

“This is not the Nigeria of my dream but Buhari is giving us the Nigeria that we require and we believe so much in him,” the APM chairman said.

He also revealed that he was the APC deputy governorship candidate in Kogi in 2015.

Highlights of the meeting are captured in the pictures below;