Actor Kevin Spacey To Be Charged With Sexual Assault

Oscar-winning US actor Kevin Spacey is facing a felony charge for alleged sexual assault of a teenager in a bar in 2016, US media reported Monday.

The Cape and Islands, Massachusetts, the district attorney said Spacey was due to be arraigned at Nantucket District Court on January 7 on a charge of indecent assault and battery, according to the Boston Globe.

Clerk Magistrate Ryan Kearney issued a criminal complaint for the charge “against Kevin S. Fowler, also known as Kevin Spacey,” at a hearing on December 20, the newspaper reported, citing DA Michael O’Keefe.

