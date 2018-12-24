Buhari Mourns Renowned Philosopher, Sophie Oluwole

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended condolences to the Oluwole family over the death of renowned philosopher, Professor Sophie Oluwole.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said through her teachings and works, Oluwole celebrated the Yoruba culture, history and worldview.

He also noted that she reminded the world that within pristine traditions are values that promote the ideals of democracy, fairness, equity and justice.

The President believes that the deceased will be honoured and remembered for her commitment and skill in spreading the word about the good in promoting African tradition, culture, knowledge and languages.

He, therefore, urged all who mourn Prof Oluwole to honour her memory by carrying on from where she left off in her zeal to promote indigenous knowledge, skills and discipline that could help to redefine not just individuals but the nation as a whole.

President Buhari prayed that God grants her soul eternal rest and comfort to all who mourn.

Professor Oluwole was Nigeria’s first female doctorate degree holder in philosophy.

She died on Monday at the age of 83.