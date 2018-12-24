Committee Investigating NHIS Submits Report To SGF  

The committee set up to investigate allegations of fraud against the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, Professor Usman Yusuf has submitted its report.

The committee submitted the report of its findings to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha on Monday.

But it, however, refused to make public their recommendations.

The report is coming more than seven weeks after the committee was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to look into the allegations against Professor Yusuf.

After its inauguration on November the 2nd, 2018, the committee was given two weeks to complete its assignment.

It will be recalled that the Chairman on the NHIS Board, Mr Ifenne Enyanatu, had in October suspended the Executive Secretary after obtaining permission from the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole.

However, Yusuf defied the Governing Council and resumed at the headquarters of the NHIS in Abuja with the backing of policemen, a day after the pronouncement.