One Killed As Boko Haram Raids, Burns Houses In Chibok

One person was killed and many houses burnt on Sunday night when suspected Boko Haram terrorists launched an attack in remote Thlaimakalama village, Borno State.

Thlaimakalama village is barely thirty kilometers away from Chibok Local Government Area.

Local sources disclosed to journalists that no fewer than six houses were burnt, while one person was killed in the attack.

This attack comes barely two months after the insurgents attacked Mifa, also in Chibok, killing the village head.