Security Operatives Rescue Kidnap Victims, Arrest Two Suspects In Ondo

A team of security operatives led by heads of various agencies in Ondo State has rescued two persons abducted in the state.

The spokesperson for the State Police Command, Mr Femi Joseph, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Akure, the state capital.

According to him, the victims – Suleiman Ibrahim and Moshood Suleiman – were rescued today by the team hours after they were kidnapped at Shagari village in Akure.

Joseph said the security operatives engaged the alleged abductors of the duo in gunfire, leading to the rescue of the victims.

He added that the team arrested two of the suspects while others fled with gunshot wounds.

The suspects arrested are Alhassan Saleh (42) from Nasarawa State and Yahaya Yakubu (24) from Kano State.

An Ak-47 magazine was recovered from them.

Read the statement from the police command below;

Efforts of security agencies in Ondo to rid the state of violent crimes, especially kidnapping, are beginning to yield the desired results as the combined forces of security agents foiled a kidnap attempt earlier today.

The victims whose names were Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim and Moshood Suleiman who were abducted in the early hours of today at Shagari village in Akure were immediately rescued in a village called Ijelu via Owo.

As soon as the incident occurred, all the service commanders namely Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju; Brigadier James Ataguba of the 32 Artillery Brigade; Mr Pedro Ideba of Civil Defence, and Mr S. Ayege of the DSS contacted one another and raced to the scene.

After exchange of gunshots with the hoodlums, their efforts paid off as they did not only rescue the victims but also arrested two of the suspects as others escaped with gunshots wounds.

Efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects while those arrested are helping the security agents in their investigations.

SP Femi Joseph,

PRO, Ondo State Police Command,

Command Headquarters, Akure.

Monday, 24th December 2018.