Army Warns Jobseekers To Be Wary Of Fraudsters

The Nigerian Army has warned Nigerians seeking to be enlisted into its service to be cautious of fraudsters.

It gave the advice in a statement posted on its Facebook page on Monday.

The Army said candidates are not required to pay any fee for its 78 Regular Recruit Intake (RRI).

It also asked them to disregard a purported advert for recruitment displaying numbers for help and information, saying fraudsters were behind it.

This is to inform the general public of some fraudulent advertisement making rounds as the official Nigerian Army (NA) advertisement for the 78 Regular Recruit Intake (RRI).

The ad also displays fraudulent numbers as WhatsApp lines for help and information.

The general public is kindly advised to disregard this ad as it is a fraud and not from the NA.

The NA did not provide any phone number for access to help or information on WhatsApp for the 78RRI.

For the avoidance of doubt, the registration web portal for 78RRI for trades/non-tradesmen and women is accessible on www.recruitment.army.mil.ng and most importantly, APPLICATION INTO THE NA IS FREE!!

For further enquiries on the application, please call 193 or send your queries to the NA IReport portal on www.army.mil.ng. Other official NA platforms where reliable information can be gotten are as follows:

Website: https://www.army.mil.ng/

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/NigerianArmy/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HQNigerianArmy