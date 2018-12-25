Christmas: Displaced Jos Residents Return Home, Celebrate At Barkin Ladi Church

Some internally displaced in Jos, Plateau State capital, have returned to Kakuruk village in Gashish district of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state, after been displaced for over six months.

The returnees on Tuesday joined their Christian counterparts to celebrate Christmas at the Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN).

The church was among several buildings destroyed during the attack by suspected herdsmen in Barkin Ladi, which left many dead others homeless.

However, after intervention by security operatives and Plateau State Government some of the displaced persons were returned to their homes to join in the celebration of the Christmas.

Reverend Polycarp Davwar of COCIN, during the service, expressed happiness over the return of the displaced persons and the increase of the congregation.

The returnees sang praises and worship in thanksgiving during the Christmas church service in spite of the dilapidated condition of the burnt church.

Reverend Davwar in his message asked the government to improve on the security within the area so as to encourage the remaining villagers.

He urged government and security agents to put in more efforts in confidence building for the people with assistance in reconstructing destroyed buildings as well as providing interventions for destroyed farmlands.