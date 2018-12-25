Christmas: Okorocha Calls For Peace, Success Of 2019 Elections

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has called for peace amongst Nigerians and the success of the 2019 general elections.

The governor noted that Christians should be in the forefront of the Campaign for the peace and oneness of the country since Christ had also preached about it and told Christians to shun divisive tendencies.

The governor said with the sincere prayers the nation could move faster on the fast lanes of progress and development.

He called for prayers for leaders at all levels especially for President Muhammadu Buhari, the governors, Local Government Chairmen, Security agencies, the Priests and Imams so that they can have the God-given wisdom and knowledge.

He also urged Christians in the State to love all not minding the religion.