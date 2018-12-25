Christmas: Ajimobi Urges Citizens To Be Thankful

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has appreciated the people of the state for standing by his administration and emphasised the need to be thankful.

The governor, during this year’s Christmas Carol and the thanksgiving service, held at the Agodi Gardens, Ibadan, urged citizens to always be thankful to God irrespective of their economic or social status.

He added that it is important for citizens to love and sacrifice for one another beyond the festive season. According to him, these were the virtues that the life and times of the symbol of the season, Jesus Christ, epitomised.

“My message this year is just gratitude, gratitude and gratitude. First, let me thank God for the opportunity given me to govern this state for an unprecedented two consecutive terms. Second, I thank the people of Oyo State for their support.

“I must thank God for His kindness and mercy, which made it possible for us to achieve all we were able to achieve. I must especially thank my wife publicly for her support. She has taught me more about kindness and Godliness. She took many children, especially orphans, off the streets and she is nurturing them the same way she nurtures our children,” he said.

Ajimobi also used the opportunity to solicit the support of the people of the state for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in next year’s election, Adebayo Adelabu, whom, he said, would be a worthy successor.

The governor congratulated Christians on the Christmas celebration and urged them to spread love to their neighbours in the spirit of the season.