Dogara Preaches Selfless Love At Christmas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has called on Nigerians to show love to one another, irrespective of their religious or ethnic background.

In his Christmas message on Tuesday, he said there is a need to imbibe the spirit of the season, which is the love of God for humanity.

The Speaker noted that as Christians commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, it was because of the love of God for humanity that he allowed his son to come into the world for the ultimate goal of redemption.

According to him, such selfless love is what Christians should reflect in their dealings with one another.

Dogara stated further that God’s solution to humanity’s problems was love, stressing that embracing his love would put an end to wanton killings, ethnic and religious clashes, and other evils that retard the growth and development of the country.

He urged everyone to be steadfast in prayer for Nigeria and use the occasion to practice the love of God by sharing whatever they have with the needy and underprivileged in the society.

The Speaker wished everyone a peaceful and joyful celebration.