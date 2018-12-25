It Is Evident You Have Defeated Boko Haram, Buratai Tells Troops At Christmas

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has insisted that it is obvious the Boko Haram terrorist group has been defeated.

He stated this in his Christmas message to troops, especially soldiers deployed in the fight against insurgency in the North East.

The Army chief noted that although the insurgents now resort to misinforming the public about their activities, the military has recorded a big success in its onslaught against them.

“I urge all our troops in the Counter Insurgency Operations in the North East to be very wary of Boko Haram Terrorists increasing misinformation and propaganda,” he said.

“It is evident that you have defeated the Boko Haram Terrorists. Thus, they have now resorted to employing propaganda in order to demoralise you by spreading false messages of strength and invincibility.”

Buratai asked the troops to see the terrorists as criminals and double their effort at ridding the North East of the insurgents.

According to him, the soldiers are well trained and more experienced than the terrorists and they must leverage this to completely win the war against insurgency.

He said, “It is pertinent for troops to understand that Boko Haram terrorists are nothing but a band of criminals. Therefore, you must all brace up to clear and flush out their remnants.

“We have superior training, firepower and experience. We have a history of successes on the battlefield both at home and abroad.”

“This must be reflected in all our operations. I thank you all for the good job you have done in 2018 and look forward to us making greater progress in 2019,” he added.

Buratai’s remarks come after the insurgents carried out attacks on military locations in the North East, killing some soldiers with others injured.

He, however, told the troops that the season was a time for sober reflection and introspection.

The Army chief also asked them to continue to pray to God for the repose of the souls of fallen heroes and for peace in the nation.

“We will not renege on our promise to cater for the well-being of the families of our brave fallen heroes,” he pledged.