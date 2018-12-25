PDP Asks Buhari To Stop Paying “Lip Service” To Killings In Yobe, Zamfara

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the unabated bloodletting and killing of innocent and vulnerable citizens in Zamfara state by marauders.

PDP also lamented the invasion of Kukareta in Damaturu, Yobe state, by insurgents, who sacked the area in an attack that led to the killing of a police officer attached to Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of the state.

The Party in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was deeply worried and shared in the anguish of the victims and relations of the slain.

The opposition party while accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of paying “lip service”, asked him (Buhari) to provide adequate security for Nigerians even as the killings across the country escalates.

Speaking about the situation in Zamfara and other states in the North West, the PDP said: “In addition to the heightened insecurity in the North East and North Central in the last three and half years, under President Buhari, shows that it is time for our dear President to review his parade and reappraise his strategy.

“Indeed, our nation cannot continue to afford the daily killing and maiming of our compatriots by marauders. This is not the way to go, and we charge President Buhari to end his buck-passing and immediately take up his responsibility as the chief security officer of our country by using the remaining days left in his tenure to address his parade”.

The PDP however, commended patriotic security agents even as “they take concrete steps to defend our citizens at this trying time”.

While commiserating with the people, the PDP called for calm and full cooperation with security agencies to track down and bring the marauders to book.