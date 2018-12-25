Queen Elizabeth Calls For Christmas Calm In Brexit Storm

Queen Elizabeth II will call for respect and civility in a Christmas message delivered with Britain badly divided over its impending exit from the EU.

Tuesday’s annual television appearance gives the 92-year-old monarch a rare chance to share some personal thoughts about Brexit.

British royalty traditionally steers well clear of politics — a unifying position that puts them above the daily fray of Westminster and Downing Street.

The queen will not make an overt reference to Britain’s departure from the European Union after 46 years on March 29, according to extracts released by Buckingham Palace.

But she will note that “even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding.”

Her address caps a stormy month that saw Prime Minister Theresa May survive a leadership challenge attempt staged by her party’s most hardened foes of the EU.

May’s entire Brexit strategy is in danger of falling apart at the finish line when parliament debates it next month.

The prime minister was forced to pull a scheduled December vote on her deal with the EU after admitting that it would badly lose.

May penned a Christmas opinion piece in which she urged lawmakers to end the saga and let people “focus on what really matters”.

“The sooner MPs agree on the right Brexit deal, the sooner we can all get back to dealing with those issues and building a country that works for everyone,” May wrote.

Opposition Labour party leader said in his own pre-recorded address that Christmas was a time to ponder how “we can build a fairer society which works for everyone”.

– ‘Never out of date’ –

Britain’s split from the EU without a trade agreement threatens to unleash economic doom over the short term.

Those who back Brexit say it is a price worth paying for regaining sovereignty from officials in Brussels who subject Britain to their own rules.

The debate over the whole thing is as emotional and personal for many as it was the day Brexit was backed by a 52-48 margin in a 2016 vote.

The nation has been holding an unending argument ever since.

The queen will say that the message of peace carried by the birth of Jesus in the Christmas story was particularly relevant now.

“I believe his message of peace on earth and goodwill to all is never out of date.

“It can be heeded by everyone; it’s needed as much as ever,” the queen will say.

The queen’s 66-year reign has seen her government run by 13 prime ministers dating back to Winston Churchill.

Her longevity and good humour have made the queen into one of the most popular people in a country that loves to poke fun at other royals.

But her age has forced inevitable thoughts about the transition that will see Prince Charles — the queen’s less popular 70-year-old son — take charge of Buckingham Palace.

The queen will say that she drew strength from her family as times changed and the political sands shifted.

“Through the many changes I have seen over the years, faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me but a source of personal comfort and reassurance,” the queen will say.