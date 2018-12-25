VIDEO: Buhari, Osinbajo, Oshiomhole Sing Christmas Song

Channels Television  
Updated December 25, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has joined Nigerians in celebrating by singing a Christmas song.

The song was released on Tuesday and shared on President Buhari’s official Twitter handle @MBuhari.

President Buhari while sharing the video said, “At Christmas, we reflect on the humble, symbolic and divine birth of a young child thousands of years ago in Bethlehem, Judea; and the message of hope, compassion, salvation, reconciliation, forgiveness and peace that Jesus Christ embodies and conveys.”

Merry Christmas to All!”

Watch the video below….

 



More on Headlines

Christmas: Pope Sues For Peace In Yemen, Syria And Other Flashpoints

Nigerians Join Christians Worldwide To Celebrate Christmas

Embrace Virtues Of Christ, Ekweremadu Tells Nigerians

EFCC Seeks Interim Forfeiture Of $2.8m Seized At Enugu Airport

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV