VIDEO: Buhari, Osinbajo, Oshiomhole Sing Christmas Song
President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has joined Nigerians in celebrating by singing a Christmas song.
The song was released on Tuesday and shared on President Buhari’s official Twitter handle @MBuhari.
President Buhari while sharing the video said, “At Christmas, we reflect on the humble, symbolic and divine birth of a young child thousands of years ago in Bethlehem, Judea; and the message of hope, compassion, salvation, reconciliation, forgiveness and peace that Jesus Christ embodies and conveys.”
Merry Christmas to All!”
