Killings: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Visit Zamfara Before Akwa Ibom Rally

Senator Shehu Sani has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to visit Zamfara, following the recent hostilities witnessed in the state.

Sani urged the President to make the visit before proceeding on his campaign rally scheduled for Friday, December 28 in Akwa Ibom.

President Buhari is billed to flag off his campaign for second term bid in Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom on Friday.

Senator Ita Enang, the senior special assistant to the president on National Assembly matters (Senate) made the disclosure on Monday, December 24, while briefing newsmen in Uyo.

Enang said that the president would be in the state with national chairman of the party Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and national leaders of the party.

Ahead of the rally, Sani, the lawmaker representing Kaduna Central has advised President Buhari to embark on a condolence visit to Zamfara where suspected armed bandits on Wednesday, December 19, stormed three communities in Birnin Magaji local government area, killing many residents.

Channels television had earlier reported that the State Police Command confirmed the attack and the figure in a statement on Sunday by its spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu.

The police spokesperson had said the assailants stormed the village in the late evening of Saturday and attacked innocent villagers.

President Buhari had in a statement by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, ordered that security operatives calm the tension stirred by the attack and bring the perpetrators to massacre to justice.

Senator Shehu Sani however, believes the President should pay the state a condolence visit himself.

Sani took to his Twitter page to plead that President Buhari visits Zamfara before his trip to Akwa Ibom state to flag off his presidential campaign.

The Senator tweeted:

The President should visit Zamfara to commiserate and condole, before Akwa Ibom to rally;and I believe he will,hopefully. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) December 25, 2018

Similarly, Senator Shehu Sani has accused northern elites of giving the killings in the region a positive nod with their silence.

He said the northern leaders have been quiet over the issues of killings and kidnappings around the region because the poor are the ones who suffer the most for the menace.

Sani who took to Twitter to air his views regarding the latest massacre in Zamfara state said in a bid to remain in the good books of the government, northern elites have continued to keep mum.